Doris Fretz
Doris S. Fretz, 98, formerly of Allentown, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 in Cedarbrook, So. Whitehall Twp. She was the wife of the late Charles F. Fretz. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Henry G. and Bertha (Bornmann) Sibley. Doris was a graduate of Allentown H.S. She worked as a cafeteria cashier in the Allentown School District for 23 years before retiring in 1983. Doris also worked at Groman's Bakery at Hess Brothers Dept. Store. Mrs. Fretz was a member of Christ Evangelical Church and was also a member of the former St. Michael's Lutheran Church, both in Allentown. Doris loved playing pinochle and taking trips to Las Vegas.

Survivors: Son: Jeffrey C. Fretz and his wife Billie Jo of Orefield; Daughter: Charlotte V. Buffington and her husband Paul of Deerfield, NH; Granddaughters: 4; Great-grandchildren: 12; Sister: Mary S. Wavrek of Country Meadows, Allentown. Doris was predeceased by brothers William and Richard Sibley.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton St., Allentown 18101 or any local food bank.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
