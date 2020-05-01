Doris G. Johnson
Doris G Johnson, 87, passed away on Tuesday April 28th,2020 at Kirkland Village in Bethlehem PA from the coronavirus. Doris was born in Brooklyn NY to Trophim and Mary (Kazanowsky) Greck. She is predeceased by her brother Eugene Greck of Westfield NJ . Doris was married to her beloved husband, Nicholas I Johnson for 41 years until his passing in 1995. She had several types of work in her early years including dental hygienist, telephone operator, secretary, loan officer and homemaker. She spent over 30 years in southern Connecticut, Westport and Norwalk. Doris and Nick both worked for the White Plains Hospital Phobia Clinic in White Plains New York, helping individuals with a variety of issues. Doris truly enjoyed helping people in this line of work. She was supportive of activities of the local Girl Scouts . She was a member of the Westport Womens Club, participating in their charitable fundraising and social events . Doris was associated with St. Mary's Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church in Stamford CT and Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Church in Bridgeport CT. In 2009 she relocated to Allentown PA and became a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Bethlehem, PA. She suffered a stroke in 2018 and moved to Kirkland Village for rehab and eventually comfort care.

Survivors: Doris is survived by her daughter Barbara Roman, her husband Nicholas, of Allentown, PA, two grandsons, Alexander Roman and his wife Tori of Birmingham AL, and Gregory Roman and his fiancée Lisa Guererri of Waterloo NY.

Service: Private burial will be held at St. Tikhon's Monastery in South Canaan , PA. A memorial celebration will be held in the future. Funeral arrangements by the John F. Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem, PA www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Bethlehem or to the American Heart Association.

Memory Eternal.

Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest easy, Doris. It was my great pleasure to take care of you and get to know you all this time. Your daughter Barbara was always a devoted and kind person. She was always there for you and we looked forward to her visits. Remember our conversation about butterflies? They can't see their own beauty, but you always saw mine, and vice versa. You will be sorely missed by us all.
Jamie Clark
Friend
