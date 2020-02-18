|
|
Doris Gilbert, 90, of Pen Argyl, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 14, 2020, at Sacred Heart Senior Living by Saucon Creek.
She is survived by her husband, James Carugan of Hellertown, two daughters, Barbara Senneca and her husband Samuel of Bethlehem, and Laurie Gilbert and her wife, Susan Ritter of Coopersburg, two sons, Robert A. Harris and his wife Paula Smith of Westford, MA, and Dr. Terrence A. Gilbert and his fiancée, Lesley Jones of Pittsburgh, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 AM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. There will be viewing hours, Monday beginning at 6 PM unit 8 PM and Tuesday beginning at 10 AM until time of services at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Plainfield Cemetery, Plainfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered in Doris's name to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Suite 130, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020