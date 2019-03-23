Morning Call Obituaries
Doris H. (Cope) Bennicas, 86, a resident of Phoebe Berks, formerly of Allentown, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Reading Hospital, West Reading. She was the wife of the late Carlton J. Bennicas. Born in Bethlehem, March 24, 1932, Doris was the daughter of the late Henry S. and Edith (Haldeman) Cope. She was a graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem. Doris was employed as a food service worker in the Parkland School District for many years before retiring. She was a member of St. James United Church of Christ, Allentown.Survivors: Sons, Brian J. Bennicas and his wife, Linda of Allentown, Todd A. Bennicas and his wife, Kathy of Strasburg; grandchildren, Olivia and Sean; siblings, Henry Cope of Maine, Shirley Heinz, Kenneth Cope, James Cope, and Fred Cope all of Bethlehem.Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Lorraine M. Sell officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Phoebe Ministries c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 23, 2019
