Doris H. Boehmer, 87, formerly of Breinigsville and Zionsville, passed away November 9, 2019, at The Phoebe Home, Allentown. Born in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Beatrice (Sargeant) Dippre. Doris was married to the late Robert C. Boehmer. She was a member of the Lutheran Church Of The Holy Spirit, Emmaus.
Survivors: Sons; Robert and his wife Linda, of Emmaus, Dwight and his wife Maureen of Bangor, Grandchildren; Nicholas Boehmer and his wife Heather, Megan Murphy and her Husband Shawn, and Christopher Boehmer, Great-Grandchildren; McKenna, Shane, Benjamin and Everleigh.
Services: 11am. Thursday November 14, 2019, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St. Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will be held 10am., Thursday. The interment will follow at the Maxatawny Zion Cemetery, in Berks County.
Contributions: Contributions may be made in her name to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019