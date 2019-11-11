Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Boehmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris H. Boehmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris H. Boehmer Obituary
Doris H. Boehmer, 87, formerly of Breinigsville and Zionsville, passed away November 9, 2019, at The Phoebe Home, Allentown. Born in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Beatrice (Sargeant) Dippre. Doris was married to the late Robert C. Boehmer. She was a member of the Lutheran Church Of The Holy Spirit, Emmaus.

Survivors: Sons; Robert and his wife Linda, of Emmaus, Dwight and his wife Maureen of Bangor, Grandchildren; Nicholas Boehmer and his wife Heather, Megan Murphy and her Husband Shawn, and Christopher Boehmer, Great-Grandchildren; McKenna, Shane, Benjamin and Everleigh.

Services: 11am. Thursday November 14, 2019, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St. Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will be held 10am., Thursday. The interment will follow at the Maxatawny Zion Cemetery, in Berks County.

Contributions: Contributions may be made in her name to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -