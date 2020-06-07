Doris H. Diehl, 91 of Hellertown, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She is the wife of the late Ray R. Diehl, who died Nov. 13, 2008. They celebrated 57 years of marriage prior to Ray's death. She was born in Bethlehem on December 26, 1928 to the late George and Irma (Peters) Hower. Doris is member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown and directed Vacation Church School for several years. She graduated from Temple University Hospital and was employed by the Philadelphia Hospital for Contagious Disease; later, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem in the Maternity Ward and as a substitute school nurse for Saucon Valley School District. Her early interest in community affairs led her to serve on the National Headquarters Committee to introduce UNICEF to the Lehigh Valley. She was one of the many residents who were instrumental in establishing a library in Hellertown. She was also one of the many braille transcribers by the Library of Congress, transcribing books and other educational material for several states.
SURVIVORS: Loving children: Mark D. Diehl (Kelli McNees) of Conroe, TX, Gretchen E. Diehl (Leroy Wagner) of Myerstown.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church, 501 Northampton St. Hellertown, PA 18055 and or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.