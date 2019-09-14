Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Doris H. Reznick Obituary
Doris H. Reznick, 97, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday August 29, 2019 at her home. She was born in Freeland, PA, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Phoebe (Giles) Minnick. She was the wife of the late John Reznick. Doris was co-owner of Jakes Cafe in Weatherly, PA and also was a nurse's aide at the Weatherwood Nursing Facility. She was raised in an Episcopalian Church in Jonestown, PA and graduated from Jonestown High School in 1942. She had lived in Bethlehem since 2004.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Phoebe Sechrist with whom she resided, and Doris Gillette of Emmaus, sisters, Joan Cerulla, Violet Gregory, and Patty Mehalick, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, niece, Jean Galvin, and several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Audrey Hill, Elizabeth Meogrossi, Ruth Seibel, Phoebe Fairchild, Mildred Horn, Virginia Dubetsky and brothers, LeRoy Minnick, and George Minnick.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Twp. Volunteer Fire Co. P.O. Box 3337 Bethlehem, PA 18017-0337 or Heartland Hospice 881 Macon Blvd. Allentown, PA 18109. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 14, 2019
