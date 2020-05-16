Doris Deloris Cunfer Faisz Hartman, 88, of Mahoning Township passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital in Lehighton. Born on August 4, 1931 in Mahoning Township, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Leah M. (Rex) Cunfer.
Doris was the wife of the late Ernest Faisz for 25 years, who died in 1996 and the late Edward W. Hartmen for 20 years, who died in 2019.
She is survived by her Sons, David M. Hedmeck of Slatington, Paul A. Hedmeck of Lehighton and John M. Hedmeck of Walnutport; Grandchildren, Allen, Derek, Andrew, John M. III and Jacob Hedmeck and Great-Grandchildren, Luke and Landon Hedmeck. She was predeceased by her Son, Mark D. Hedmeck.
Private Graveside Service to be held at the convenience of the family. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Diabetes Association PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.