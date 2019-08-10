|
Doris J. Atherholt, of Coopersburg, passed away on August 8th at the age of 93. She was born in Hazleton, Pa to the late David and Elizabeth Mauser and was predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Atherholt. She is survived by her Three Children: David and wife Karen Atherholt, Dawn Atherholt, Darryl and wife Cindy Atherholt. Sister Elizabeth "Betty" Mauser, 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Services: a viewing will be held on Monday August 12th from 10:00AM until a service at Noon at Norcross Weber Funeral Home, 101B North Main Street in Coopersburg. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2019