Norcross-Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
101 N Main St.
Coopersburg, PA 18036
610-282-1150
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Norcross Weber Funeral Home
101B North Main Street
Coopersburg, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Norcross Weber Funeral Home
101B North Main Street
Coopersburg, PA
View Map
Doris J. Atherholt Obituary
Doris J. Atherholt, of Coopersburg, passed away on August 8th at the age of 93. She was born in Hazleton, Pa to the late David and Elizabeth Mauser and was predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Atherholt. She is survived by her Three Children: David and wife Karen Atherholt, Dawn Atherholt, Darryl and wife Cindy Atherholt. Sister Elizabeth "Betty" Mauser, 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Services: a viewing will be held on Monday August 12th from 10:00AM until a service at Noon at Norcross Weber Funeral Home, 101B North Main Street in Coopersburg. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2019
