Doris J. Bobenich, 87, formerly of Gross Towers, Allentown and Whitehall, died April 22, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Joseph Bobenich. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Krafty) Kacsur. Doris was loving mother, devoted Catholic and member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown. Survivors: Daughter: Joanne M. wife of Michael A. Freeman of Macungie, Sons: Joseph G. Bobenich and his wife Linda of Whitehall, John G. Bobenich of Germansville and Jeffrey G. Bobenich of Whitehall, Brother: James Kacsur of West Catasauqua, Sisters: Joan Wagner of Allentown and Veronica Gunkel of Macungie, 6 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren and Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by 4 Brothers and 4 Sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial for Doris will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the J. S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com Contributions may be made in Doris's name to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1046 W. Cedar St. Allentown, PA 18102.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.