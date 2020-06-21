Doris J. Frakes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Frakes, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 while in the care of Moravian Village, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of the late James R. Frakes. Born in Osterburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Imler) Yingling.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her son Jonathan S. Frakes and his wife Genie Francis of Woodland Hills, CA and 3 loving grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Daniel M. Frakes and sister Betty L. Cohen.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be announced at a future date. Doris's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved