Doris Frakes, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 while in the care of Moravian Village, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of the late James R. Frakes. Born in Osterburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Imler) Yingling.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her son Jonathan S. Frakes and his wife Genie Francis of Woodland Hills, CA and 3 loving grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Daniel M. Frakes and sister Betty L. Cohen.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be announced at a future date. Doris's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.