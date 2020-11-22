Doris J. Hanselman, formerly of Centre Hall, PA, passed from this life on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Whitehall Manor in Whitehall. Born in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late A. Franklin and Alma (Boob) Young. On September 20, 1952 she married the love of her life Myron "Tunner" Hanselman, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2018.
She was a graduate of Gregg Twp Vocational School, Class of 1952. Doris will always be remembered for incredible meals, baked goods, and her amazing ability with flowers and crafts. Most of all she will be remembered for her great love of her family and friends.
Survivors: A daughter, Cathy D. Berkheiser (Robert) a son Jeffrey E. Hanselman (Jeffrey White) grandchildren, Tasha Bottorf Heffner (Pierce) and Matthew W. Bottorf, and two great grandchildren, Andrew (AJ) Kent, and Zachary Kent all of Allentown, niece Donna (Young) Miller and nephew, Keith Young, whom she loved like one of her own. She was predeceased by a brother, Franklin J. Young and a sister, Dorothy J. Young.
Due to Covid 19, services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
Contributions may be sent to the Miles Township Fire Company, P.O. Box 1, Rebersburg, PA 16872.