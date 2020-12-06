Doris J. "Dee" (Gossman) Maron, 84, of Allentown, passed away December 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Frank T. Maron. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frances (Bachman) and William Gossman Sr. Doris was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church. Doris retired from A J Oster Co., and along with her husband and family owned and operated, Wink's Steak Shop. She enjoyed singing with bands, which she did for years throughout the Lehigh Valley. She loved Bingo and enjoyed crafting and sewing. She spent many years at Mountainville Memorial. She enjoyed sports, especially watching the Phillies. She will be deeply missed by her family.



Survivors: daughter- Monica Spier and husband Jeff of Norwalk, CT, son- Mark Maron and wife Penny of Salisbury Twp., grandson- Wes Maron, brother- William "Skip" Gossman Jr and wife Barbara.



A viewing will be held on Friday, December 11th 2020 9:00am - 10:30am at St John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St., Allentown, PA 18102 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown PA. Arrangements entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.



