1/1
Doris J. Maron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris J. "Dee" (Gossman) Maron, 84, of Allentown, passed away December 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Frank T. Maron. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frances (Bachman) and William Gossman Sr. Doris was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church. Doris retired from A J Oster Co., and along with her husband and family owned and operated, Wink's Steak Shop. She enjoyed singing with bands, which she did for years throughout the Lehigh Valley. She loved Bingo and enjoyed crafting and sewing. She spent many years at Mountainville Memorial. She enjoyed sports, especially watching the Phillies. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Survivors: daughter- Monica Spier and husband Jeff of Norwalk, CT, son- Mark Maron and wife Penny of Salisbury Twp., grandson- Wes Maron, brother- William "Skip" Gossman Jr and wife Barbara.

A viewing will be held on Friday, December 11th 2020 9:00am - 10:30am at St John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St., Allentown, PA 18102 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown PA. Arrangements entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
610.433.7466
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kohut Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved