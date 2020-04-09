Home

Doris J. (Ehrich) Sperling, 89, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice from complications related to the Covid-19 virus. Doris was the wife of the late Jack J. Sperling for 48 years until his death on December 7, 1996.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Roth) Ehrich. Doris was a graduate of Allentown High School, class of 1948. She retired from Western Electric where she worked for many years. She was a Lutheran and a past member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. She was a lifetime member of the Fearless Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Pioneers. Doris was a die-hard New York Yankees and Penn State football fan, and her favorite pastime was playing pinochle.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Frederick (Scott) of Macungie; grandson, Brett Marino of Allentown; daughter-in-law, Beverly Sperling of Allentown; step-granddaughters, Jill Suter (John) of Allentown and Heather Regan (Jimmy) of Pottstown; 6 step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Glenna Fonzone of Allentown and Elaine Mesigh of Oklahoma City; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Doris was predeceased by her son William Sperling and sister Betty Barton.

Private Services will be handled by the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to a .
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020
