T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
Doris J. Young Obituary
Doris J. (Costenbader) Young, 89, of Palmerton, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was married to Todd Young for 68 years.

Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Jesse S. and Henrietta E. (Green) Costenbader. She was a 1948 graduate of Palmerton High School and a 1951 graduate of the New York School of Interior Design. Doris was a longtime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Palmerton, where she was a choir member and Sunday school teacher.

Doris worked part-time for many years in her family's business, Young Jewelers in Palmerton. After raising their family, Doris and Todd enjoyed spending summers for many years on Cape Cod, Massachusetts where they spent time with Doris's sister, the late Joyce Litichevsky and her husband Tony. Doris and Todd were also enthusiastic tour directors for scores of trips that originated from Palmerton and covered many parts of the globe.

Doris was an avid baker and her family will miss her pies, cakes, assorted Christmas cookies (especially her cut-outs) and funny cake. She was also known for her homemade applesauce and creamed cabbage.

Survivors: Husband Todd; sons Arnold and companion Angela Cole of Palmerton, and Eric and wife Mallory of Williamsburg, VA; grandsons Jordan and wife Liz, Tyler, and Peyton; great-grandchildren Hailey and Logan.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2019
