Doris Jane "Shorty" Bruder, 87, of Sellersville passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Rudolph M. Bruder for 56 years.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa, she was the daughter of Arthur H. and Laura M. (Henry) Butterwick. A graduate of Olney High School in Philadelphia, she worked for several years at First Pennsylvania Bank, after which she became a homemaker.
As a young woman, she enjoyed horseback riding, rollerskating and family fishing trips to Canada. Her past-times included bird-watching, crocheting, playing cards and watching Jeopardy and other game shows. Locals will remember her for the hickory nuts she harvested, painstakingly shelled and sold for many years. A highlight of her life was a trip to the Sierra Nevadas in 1985. She was a woman of remarkable intellect, wit, resourcefulness and patience.
She is survived by a daughter, Jenny L. Frederick of Boyertown, Pa, a son, Mark S. Bruder (Diane) of Barto, Pa, four grandchildren: Amy L. Benninger (Aaron) of Whitehall, Pa, Leah R. Bruder-Reinl of Abington, Pa, Garrett M. Bruder (Colleen) of Perkiomenville, Pa, and Stefan C. Bruder of Dover, Delaware, and a brother, Arthur L. Butterwick of Red Hill, Pa.
She was predeceased by a son, Thomas J. Bruder and a daughter, Robin I. Bruder.
Services are private at the request of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 2, 2019