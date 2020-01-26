|
Doris L. Leayman, 90, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late George J. Leayman, Sr. Doris was a layout operator at the former Lucent Technologies for 35 years until retiring. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Leola (Griffith) Mickel. Most of all, Mammy devoted her life to taking care of and loving her family. Doris enjoyed trips to the mountains, to the beach and to the casino.
Survivors: Sons: George J. Leayman, Jr. (Linda L.), Glenroy H. Leayman (Linda P.) and Joseph V. Leayman (Grace E.), Daughters: Doris M. Smith (George E.) and Leola D. Stine (Kenneth W.), 13 Grandchildren, 15 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her Grandchildren: Trevor Leayman and Craig Smith, Brothers: Harry Mickel and Victor Mickel and a Sister: Annette Weiss.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Thursday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020