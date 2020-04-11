|
"The goal of life isn't to live forever, but to create something that will." Dorie Roscioli did just that. She emanated warmth, kindness and generosity to anyone whose path crossed hers. On April 7, 2020, she was called to join her husband after nearly nine years without him, leaving behind a legacy of selflessness that will not be forgotten. The sorrow felt by her loved ones is the price we pay for having had her in our lives.
Doris Lucille Tito was born on April 17, 1935, the only child of Pat and Catherine Tito (née Capanna) of Easton, Pennsylvania. While attending Wilson High School, aside from her studies and activities, she gained a fondness for cars by spending time at her father's garage, eventually participating in a local Powder Puff Derby. After she met Gene F. Roscioli at a friend's wedding and he began courting her, she made sure to be working under the hood of her car when he picked her up for their first date, aiming to impress him with her range of abilities. It worked. After he graduated from Georgetown University School of Law and returned to Pennsylvania, they married on June 2, 1962, at St. Mary's Church in Easton. Dorie and Gene quickly started a family together and raised three daughters, Dana, Paula and Tara. While her husband ran a law firm in the Lehigh Valley and eventually served as Deputy Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Dorie was a devoted Moravian Academy mother who relished in watching her girls perform on the field and on stage. Constantly active, Dorie was an avid golfer, participated on bowling and paddle tennis teams, and was a dedicated member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Health parish. She also enjoyed singing and lent her beautiful voice to the choir, at St. Mary's Church during her youth. She was happiest travelling with her husband, patronizing their favorite restaurants and filling her home with her close family and friends. After her husband Gene passed away in 2011, someone who didn't know Dorie might have thought that her life would begin its decline; however, her inherent emotional strength and her loving daughters pulled her out of grief and helped refocus her life on the exciting things that she could still enjoy: Broadway shows with her daughters in New York City, her grandchildren's sporting events, trips to Nantucket, and weekly dinners with her cousins. While she wasn't as active as she had been in her youth, she spent her last years quietly joyful any time she was in the presence of her daughters, sons-in-law and five grandkids; she was more than content playing solitaire or reading a book as long as the people she loved were in the room.
Dorie Roscioli will be remembered for the lessons that she taught us, intentionally or not: leaving a holiday tree up all year is perfectly acceptable if it makes you happy; the truth should never get in the way of a good story; and most importantly, truly good people do exist. In keeping with her thoughtfulness and generosity, she left us during a time in which her whole family was together and nearby her home in Pennsylvania. Dorie is survived by her daughters, Dana A. Fischer and her husband Thomas of Basking Ridge, NJ; The Honorable Paula A. Roscioli and her husband Alan of Bethlehem; Tara A. Roscioli and her husband Jerry of Maplewood, NJ; and grandchildren: Taylor, Alex, Luke, Nicholas and Ben. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, services will be private. Please check back at a later date for future services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020