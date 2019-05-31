Doris Lucille Schofield, one of our last true ladies, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Doris preferred the fashions and attitudes of yesteryear. She lived her life with that in mind. Born in Siegersville, (now Orefield) to Idella Gerhard Diefenderfer and Ralph Diefenderfer on August 18, 1920. She was a graduate of South Whitehall High School, class of 1938, she then went to work at the Lehigh County Court House. She moved to New York in 1952 and worked for Wills, Folsum and Smith. In 1956 she moved to London, and married James Schofield. They returned to the US in 1960 and lived in Bethlehem. Following Jim's death in 1975, Doris took a job as church secretary at Trinity Episcopal church in Bethlehem. She retired in 1995. In 2001, she suffered a stroke. She could no longer do many of the things she loved to do such as travel, garden, and quilting. She was a president and program chair of the Colonial Quilters Guild. She still had her books which she loved. She was a reader of history, poetry and biography. She led a book discussion group at Lutheran Manor where she was living at the time. Continued health issues required a move to Atria, then to Manor Care where she passed away. Mrs. Schofield is survived by a niece, Margaret Butcher and husband William, great nieces Karen Harrison and husband Steven, Elizabeth Mc Carty and husband Ronald, and Ann Garth and husband David, and her special friend Gloria Tarby of Bethlehem.Pre deceasing Mrs. Schofield were her husband, James, her parents Idella and Ralph Diefenderfer, her sister Elsie Clark, and her nephew, Neill Clark.Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown is handling the arrangements. Services will be held at a later date. Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary