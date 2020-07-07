1/1
Doris Louise Schlichter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris L. Schlichter, 89, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Katherine Marie (Shurger) Koch. She is a member of the Cedar Crest Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Allentown, PA. Doris will always be remembered, by her children and family, as a woman of strong faith, love, compassion, beauty and her ability to make you smile.

Survivors: Karon Kettle of Sellersville, PA, Kurt Schlichter of Carlsbad, CA, Jan Rankins of Allentown, PA, David Schlichter of Lansdale, PA, and Sarah Schlichter Weighknecht of Kunkletown, PA; Brother, Alan Koch of Connecticut; Sister, Carol Temple of Albuquerque, NM; 20 Grandchildren; 23 Great-Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Lee Schlichter Magidson.

Services: A private memorial service will be will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
My sympathies to all Doriss family. It was a pleasure to get to know her these past few years. Anxious to see her again soon in the Paradise!
Linda Sayers
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved