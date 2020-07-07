Doris L. Schlichter, 89, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Katherine Marie (Shurger) Koch. She is a member of the Cedar Crest Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Allentown, PA. Doris will always be remembered, by her children and family, as a woman of strong faith, love, compassion, beauty and her ability to make you smile.



Survivors: Karon Kettle of Sellersville, PA, Kurt Schlichter of Carlsbad, CA, Jan Rankins of Allentown, PA, David Schlichter of Lansdale, PA, and Sarah Schlichter Weighknecht of Kunkletown, PA; Brother, Alan Koch of Connecticut; Sister, Carol Temple of Albuquerque, NM; 20 Grandchildren; 23 Great-Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Lee Schlichter Magidson.



Services: A private memorial service will be will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



