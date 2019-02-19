Doris M. (Hess) Benner, better known as "Mom-Mom" and "Nana", 75, of East Greenville, died, Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of LaMar C. Benner, sharing 55 years of marriage. Born in Boyertown, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Reda (Conrad) Hess. She was a 1961 graduate of Boyertown High School and was a Lens Inspector at Plummer Precision Optics in Pennsburg for 30 years. She was also a waitress throughout her life, working at Cliff's Diner in Boyertown, Woodside Villa in Bechtelsville and Café 663 in Pennsburg. Doris was also known for her volunteer work with the Upper Perkiomen Ambulance Association, in the kitchens at Pennsburg Fire Co., Red Hill Fire Co., the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.Surviving along with her husband are her three children, Connie M. Benner the companion of Robert Lanyon, Mark A. Benner and Cheryl A. wife of Michael Cressman; four grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Ryan and Jillian; sisters, Dolores, wife of Robert Townsley and Gloria, wife of Herbert Schubert; and a brother, Richard Hess and wife, Laura.In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by an infant grandson, Christopher and her mother-in-law, Stella Benner. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ, 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041. A burial will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing from 9 to 10:45 AM at the church prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville. Offer sympathy at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.comMemorial contributions to New Goshenhoppen UCC and the Open Link, 452 Penn St., Pennsburg, PA 18073. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary