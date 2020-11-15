1/1
Doris M. Giles
Doris M. Giles, 85, wife of Richard W. Giles, entered eternal life on Nov. 10, 2020. She celebrated 47 happy years with her husband, the love of her life. She was a native of Allentown and graduated from Wm. Allen High School. Doris suffered the last 21 years of her life due to a spinal cord injury and nerve damage and still retained her optimism. Now her life will be pain free. During this period of time, Doris went to pool therapy at Good Shepherd and made many lasting friendships. Her loving husband took special care of her throughout all these years and he was her dancing partner, travel companion, and sailing mate. She had a wonderful warm personality and thus many dear friends. Doris deeply loved her children and her family. In her early years she had her own business as a fashion consultant and as a result she was always perfectly coordinated and elegantly dressed. These skills also gave her the ability to do an outstanding job of decorating her home. She loved to play bridge with several of her good friends on a regular basis. Doris was an active member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit and sang in the choir for several years. She was a faithful knitter of prayer shawls for ailing members. During high school and after graduation, she worked as a secretary for her father's business. Doris then worked at Bethlehem Steel for 10 years and later became an administrative assistant at Benioff Furs for 20 years. Doris also worked parttime as a sales associate for C. Leslie Smith and a secretary at Wm. H. Taylor & Co. Doris is survived by her husband, Dick; son, Douglas and wife Amy; daughter, Deborah Smale; grandchildren, Colin Smale and wife Megan, Joshua Jones, Julia Jones; sister, Madeline Herman; nieces and nephews; stepdaughter, Jennifer wife of Peter Gifford; step granddaughter, Allison Gifford; great granddaughters, Audrey Smale and Melody Gifford. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the memorial fund at The Lutheran church of the Holy Spirit or to Animals in Distress.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
Dear family of Doris, please accept my condolences for her passing. She was a splendid and special individual.
RogerZarzycki
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Doris was a beautiful lady inside and out. We spent many times at Good Shepherd and lunch laughing. She had such a wonderful laugh. She will be missed but glad she is pain free. My prayers to Dick and all her family.
Sue Stover
Friend
November 14, 2020
Giles family: I am so very sorry to hear of Doris's passing. I came to know Doris at the Good Shepherd Home in the water walking program. We were all a family there. Doris and my other friends would go out to lunch, and met at her house a few times to visit her. She was a wonderful, kind, caring woman. And beautiful inside and out. She loved her family and her cats. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Lynda Hoffman
Edwin C Hoffman, Jr
Friend
