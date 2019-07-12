Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Springfield Church of the Brethren
920 East Passer Road
Coopersburg , PA
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Springfield Church of the Brethren
920 East Passer Road
Coopersburg, PA
DORIS M. HOLSCHWANDER


1937 - 2019
DORIS M. HOLSCHWANDER Obituary
Doris M. Holschwander, 81, of Springfield Twp. died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp. She is the wife of the late Glenn A. Holschwander (died August 11, 2006). She is born in Quakertown on September 15, 1937 to the late Burtine S. and Idamay (Thompson) Koch. Doris is a member of Springfield Church of the Brethren, Coopersburg; President of the Passer Community Center Association; and Girl Scout Leader for 14 years in Springfield Twp.

SURVIVORS: Children: Glenn A. (Michele L.) Holschwander of Easton, Constance M. (Jerome D.) Roeder of Zionsville; 4 grandchildren: Kent & Alex Holschwander, Dillon & Joshua Conrath; step grandaughter: Corine Lee; step great grandaughter: Marsie Lee. Predeceased by siblings: James Koch and Joan Forest.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown and 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church, 920 East Passer Road – Coopersburg followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Springfield Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, 920 East Passer Road - Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019
