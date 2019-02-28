Doris M. Long, 66, of Nazareth, formerly of Bushkill Township, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill. Born in Allentown, on June 16, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Albert J. and Mary E. (Hawk) Rader. A 1970 graduate of Pen Argyl High School, she also attended the former Churchman Business School and Northampton Community College. For several years, Doris was employed as a phlebotomist prior to her retirement and also did some time as a call center representative for Wells Fargo. She cherished spending time with her family and friends. Survivors: She is survived by her loving son, Bryan R. Long and his wife, Sherry, of Nazareth, PA. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 04, 2019, at 12:00 Noon in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Monday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Belfast Union Cemetery, Belfast. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary