DORIS M. SNYDER
1929 - 2020
Doris M. Snyder, 90, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp. She is the wife of the late Harold C. "Iggy" Snyder (died Jan. 13, 2003). Doris was born in Hellertown on November 10, 1929 to the late Robert S. and Beatrice (Goldberg) Grow. Doris worked for various sewing factories from 1962-1991. She is a faithful member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Twp. and Spring Valley Sportsman's Ladies Auxiliary.

SURVIVORS: Loving daughter: Cynthia J. (Roger) Rule of Enola; daughter in law: Susan M. Snyder of Bethlehem; brothers: Richard L. Grow of Coopersburg, Frank Egner (Marilyn) of Emmaus; grandchildren: Andrea Ferral, Katlyn (Scott Christman) & Ryan (Aubrey Williams); great grandson: Morgan Ferral. Predeceased by son: Earl R. Snyder (died Jan. 27, 2020); grandson: Jordan Ferral; siblings: Robert D. Grow, Lee N. Grow, Russell D. Grow, Claire G. Hunsicker.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 and 10 -11 a.m. Monday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. Monday. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS : In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church memorial fund or the food bank both at 3233 Apples Church Road-Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
JUN
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
JUN
29
Service
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
JUN
29
Interment
Union Cemetery of Hellertown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to your entire ... she was a sweet, funny and feisty lady and we so enjoyed talking to her Sunday morning... she will be missed very much.
Glenn and Barb Brader
Friend
June 25, 2020
Thank you Doris for always being that smiling face at the food bank !!! You always had a great way about things Thank you for being you and for always being there for every one at he food bank I ll miss you Debbie & David Schall
Debbie Schall
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
So sorry for your families loss. Im sure Earl met her at the gate with hugs and kisses.
Kris Petravich
Friend
June 25, 2020
Love ya doris, gonna miss ya very much. Peace be with you.
James hart
Friend
