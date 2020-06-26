Doris M. Snyder, 90, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp. She is the wife of the late Harold C. "Iggy" Snyder (died Jan. 13, 2003). Doris was born in Hellertown on November 10, 1929 to the late Robert S. and Beatrice (Goldberg) Grow. Doris worked for various sewing factories from 1962-1991. She is a faithful member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Twp. and Spring Valley Sportsman's Ladies Auxiliary.
SURVIVORS: Loving daughter: Cynthia J. (Roger) Rule of Enola; daughter in law: Susan M. Snyder of Bethlehem; brothers: Richard L. Grow of Coopersburg, Frank Egner (Marilyn) of Emmaus; grandchildren: Andrea Ferral, Katlyn (Scott Christman) & Ryan (Aubrey Williams); great grandson: Morgan Ferral. Predeceased by son: Earl R. Snyder (died Jan. 27, 2020); grandson: Jordan Ferral; siblings: Robert D. Grow, Lee N. Grow, Russell D. Grow, Claire G. Hunsicker.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 and 10 -11 a.m. Monday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. Monday. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS : In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church memorial fund or the food bank both at 3233 Apples Church Road-Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.