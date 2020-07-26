Doris Mae Ernst, 88, of Allentown and formerly of Emmaus and Red Hill, passed away, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the loving wife of the late Julius Ernst. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Josephine R. (Heffel) Hess. Doris graduated from Allentown H.S. in 1949. She worked at the Allentown Hospital in the Nursing Office from 1948 – 1954, retiring to raise her family and become a full-time homemaker. Doris was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus.
Survivors: Estranged son, David, estranged granddaughter, Jennifer and great grandson; Niece: Ellisa Hoffman (Stephen) of Bethlehem; Nephews: William Snyder (Linda) of Allentown, Daniel Hess (Sharon) of Allentown, Stephen Hess (Susan) of West Chester, Ernst Fiedler (Suzelle) of Frederick, MD; Doris is also survived by great nieces, great nephews, great great nephews, cousins and a sister-in-law, Marlene Hess of Coplay. Doris was predeceased by a son Wayne in 1989, brothers Dr. Robert Hess, William Hess and a sister Jean Snyder.
Services: A visitation will be held from 10 – 11 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Services will be private for the family. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to American Diabetes Assoc., 575 Route 28, Building 2 #2107, Raritan, NJ 08869 or American Heart Assoc.
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.