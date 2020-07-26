1/
Doris Mae Ernst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Mae Ernst, 88, of Allentown and formerly of Emmaus and Red Hill, passed away, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the loving wife of the late Julius Ernst. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Josephine R. (Heffel) Hess. Doris graduated from Allentown H.S. in 1949. She worked at the Allentown Hospital in the Nursing Office from 1948 – 1954, retiring to raise her family and become a full-time homemaker. Doris was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus.

Survivors: Estranged son, David, estranged granddaughter, Jennifer and great grandson; Niece: Ellisa Hoffman (Stephen) of Bethlehem; Nephews: William Snyder (Linda) of Allentown, Daniel Hess (Sharon) of Allentown, Stephen Hess (Susan) of West Chester, Ernst Fiedler (Suzelle) of Frederick, MD; Doris is also survived by great nieces, great nephews, great great nephews, cousins and a sister-in-law, Marlene Hess of Coplay. Doris was predeceased by a son Wayne in 1989, brothers Dr. Robert Hess, William Hess and a sister Jean Snyder.

Services: A visitation will be held from 10 – 11 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Services will be private for the family. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to American Diabetes Assoc., 575 Route 28, Building 2 #2107, Raritan, NJ 08869 or American Heart Assoc., P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine ,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved