Doris Mae (Teel) Krasulak, 93, of St Augustine, Florida, formerly of Zionsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at the Bailey Center for Caring – Community Hospice in St Augustine on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020. Doris was the wife of the late Michael Krasulak, with whom she spent 60 happily married years, until his passing in 2016. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Irene (Kemmerer) Teel. Born and raised in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, she graduated from Nazareth High School in 1944 and then went to work as a secretary for the Penn Dixie Cement Company until her marriage to Michael in 1956.



In her free time, Doris enjoyed playing her clarinet, and was a member of the Earl Held's All Girl Band in the 1940s. She was an avid baker, and loved making all different kinds of cakes, cookies and delicious pies. But, more than anything, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be deeply missed.



Survivors: daughter Candice Murray, and her husband Frank, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; granddaughter Jennifer Jackson, and her wife Brandy, also of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; her sister, Gloria Doyle, Easton, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Michael, brothers: William, Paul, Chester and Raymond Teel, and sisters: Olive Grube and Glendora Teel.



Services: Services will be announced at a later date once the restrictions of the COVID 19 pandemic have been lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



