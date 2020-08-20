Doris Mae Saylor, 85, of Allentown, passed away peacefully August 18, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Fleischacker) Frantz. She was preceded in passing by her loving husband, Donald Saylor Sr.
Doris worked for 30 years in the garment industry as a button sewer. She was an avid Eagle's fan.
She is lovingly remembered by her children: Donald Saylor Jr., Terry Saylor and his wife, Xiumei Wu, and Lori, wife of Joe Windish; grandchildren: Jared, Cody, Amy, and Kyle; and a sister, Lily Mesics.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in passing by three brothers and six sisters.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9AM until the service at 11AM, all at Weber Funeral Homes 1619 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society P.O. Box 91891 Washington, DC 20090-1891.
