Doris Virginia Krause, 95, of Allentown, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Health Network, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Ivan L. Krause. Born August 18, 1923 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Lehman D. and Kathryn S. (Ziegler) Krommes. A 1942 graduate of Allentown High School, she then enrolled in science courses at Penn State University, University Park, before graduating from Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 and became a member of its alumni association. A registered nurse for 47 years, Doris was employed at Allentown Hospital in the private duty section in the Allentown area. She was a member of the former St. Stephen Lutheran Church until its closing and then transferred to Christ Lutheran Church.Survivors: sons, David E. and wife, Angela, Thomas L., Allentown; grandchildren, Christopher, Emily, Daniel, Jonathan. She was predeceased by sister, Lucille Moyer.Services: 10:30 AM Thursday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Call 9:30 AM until service time. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. (www.stephensfuneral.com)Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to Christ Lutheran Church. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary