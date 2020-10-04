1/1
Doris V. Mory
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris V. Mory, 85, of Emmaus, died Oct. 2, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Elmer D. Mory. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Heber) Wilfinger. Doris worked for the Emmaus Bakery for 37 years. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. She was a crossing guard for East Penn School District, member of the Emmaus Ambulance Corps and was active with the Emmaus Halloween Parade for many years. Doris is survived by her husband of 64 years, Elmer; sons, Michael D. Mory and wife Michelle of Zionsville and Christopher J. Mory and wife Deirdre of Lower Macungie; sisters, Nancy Palanica of Emmaus and Virginia Peters of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Logan, Emmy, Kimberley, Brent, and Liam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thur., Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus Ambulance Corps, 100 N. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. God bless.
Jo Ann & Jim Rentzheimer
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved