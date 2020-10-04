Doris V. Mory, 85, of Emmaus, died Oct. 2, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Elmer D. Mory. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Heber) Wilfinger. Doris worked for the Emmaus Bakery for 37 years. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. She was a crossing guard for East Penn School District, member of the Emmaus Ambulance Corps and was active with the Emmaus Halloween Parade for many years. Doris is survived by her husband of 64 years, Elmer; sons, Michael D. Mory and wife Michelle of Zionsville and Christopher J. Mory and wife Deirdre of Lower Macungie; sisters, Nancy Palanica of Emmaus and Virginia Peters of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Logan, Emmy, Kimberley, Brent, and Liam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thur., Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus Ambulance Corps, 100 N. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store