Dorothea L. Binder, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Summit Nursing Home, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Binder, who passed away in 2014. Born in Danielsville, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Zamadics) Zamadics. Dorothea worked as a cafeteria cook for the Northampton Area School District. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, where she participated with the church choir for over 50 years. Dorothea was also a former member and president of the Walnutport Senior Citizens.
She is survived by a daughter: Valerie and husband Kenneth Kressler of Treichlers; Son: Robert J. Binder of Napa Valley, CA; granddaughter: Katrina Kressler of Slatington; brother: Edward Zamadics .
Graveside service 10:30 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Nicholas Parish Cemetery, 1152 Oak Rd, Walnutport PA 18088. No Calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia PA 19106