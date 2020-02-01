|
Dorothea M. Landis, 91, of Klecknersville, quietly passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Gracedale. She was the wife of the late Nevin F. "Floyd" Landis, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2012. Born in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Hall) Schisler. A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, Dorothea worked as a floor lady in the garment industry for several years at the former Mary Fashions, Bath. She later worked as a domestic. Dorothea was an active member of Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ, Danielsville, where she sang on the choir and served on the consistory. She enjoyed cooking and was a talented baker. Survivors: Dorothea will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her sons, Garry Landis and his wife, Carol, and Lynn Landis and his wife, Nancy, both of Klecknersville; four grandchildren, Craig Landis and his wife, Barbara, Kelly Landis and her spouse, Ashley Sullivan-Landis, Megan Markulics, and Beth Rinaldi and her fiancé, Jeff Waselus; five great-grandchildren, Katie, Luke, Andrew, Austin, and Payton; a sister, Kathleen Petersen, of Upper Nazareth Township; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Nevin, she was predeceased by two sons, Timothy and Darryl Landis, a sister, Gladys Hertzog, and brother, Robert Schisler. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and Wednesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ, 913 South Mink Road, Danielsville, PA 18038.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020