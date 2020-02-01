Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Landis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea M. Landis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothea M. Landis Obituary
Dorothea M. Landis, 91, of Klecknersville, quietly passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Gracedale. She was the wife of the late Nevin F. "Floyd" Landis, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2012. Born in Nazareth, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Hall) Schisler. A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, Dorothea worked as a floor lady in the garment industry for several years at the former Mary Fashions, Bath. She later worked as a domestic. Dorothea was an active member of Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ, Danielsville, where she sang on the choir and served on the consistory. She enjoyed cooking and was a talented baker. Survivors: Dorothea will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her sons, Garry Landis and his wife, Carol, and Lynn Landis and his wife, Nancy, both of Klecknersville; four grandchildren, Craig Landis and his wife, Barbara, Kelly Landis and her spouse, Ashley Sullivan-Landis, Megan Markulics, and Beth Rinaldi and her fiancé, Jeff Waselus; five great-grandchildren, Katie, Luke, Andrew, Austin, and Payton; a sister, Kathleen Petersen, of Upper Nazareth Township; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Nevin, she was predeceased by two sons, Timothy and Darryl Landis, a sister, Gladys Hertzog, and brother, Robert Schisler. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and Wednesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ, 913 South Mink Road, Danielsville, PA 18038.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -