Dorothea Shunk, 89, passed away Sept. 4th in Cedarbrook Nursing Home.
She was the wife of the Late William Shunk who passed in 2015
Surviors: Children; Mary C. Heller, John Shunk, Christian Cowley, 13 Grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by Children William and Susan Shunk.
Services: 11AM Saturday in Judd-Beville Funeral Home 1314 Hamilton St. Allentown. Viewing begins at 10AM. Interment will take place in Ft. Indiantown Cap National Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.