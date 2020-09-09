1/1
Dorothea Shunk
Dorothea Shunk, 89, passed away Sept. 4th in Cedarbrook Nursing Home.

She was the wife of the Late William Shunk who passed in 2015

Surviors: Children; Mary C. Heller, John Shunk, Christian Cowley, 13 Grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by Children William and Susan Shunk.

Services: 11AM Saturday in Judd-Beville Funeral Home 1314 Hamilton St. Allentown. Viewing begins at 10AM. Interment will take place in Ft. Indiantown Cap National Cemetery.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
1314 W Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-5555
