Dorothea Shunk, 89, passed away Sept. 4th in Cedarbrook Nursing Home.



She was the wife of the Late William Shunk who passed in 2015



Surviors: Children; Mary C. Heller, John Shunk, Christian Cowley, 13 Grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by Children William and Susan Shunk.



Services: 11AM Saturday in Judd-Beville Funeral Home 1314 Hamilton St. Allentown. Viewing begins at 10AM. Interment will take place in Ft. Indiantown Cap National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store