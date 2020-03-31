|
|
Dorothy A. Dilliard, 87, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at home. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late George R. and Lillian A. (Metzger) Dilliard. Dorothy was a bookkeeper for Finance America(formerly GAC) and after graduating from Lehigh County Community College as a Certified Occupational Therapist worked at the former Allentown State Hospital before retiring. She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church serving as Sunday School, Confirmation and VBS Teacher. She was a Luther League Leader, Communion Assistant and served on the Altar Guild. She was a member of Calypso Chapter #163 Order of the Eastern Star. She volunteered at Muhlenberg Elementary School, Allentown Food Bank and Daybreak.
Survivors: sisters, Kathryn, with whom she resided; Constance Tancred; sister-in-law, Gema; cousins. "Buttons", her pride and joy Sheltie Therapy Dog. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dorothy's memory may be made to the church, 822 N. 19th. St., Allentown, PA 18104
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020