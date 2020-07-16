Dorothy A. Eldridge, 89, formerly of Whitehall, PA, died July 7, 2020 in Highland, NY. Born in Easton, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Elma (Piefer) Sigafoos. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for 36 years. Surviving are her children, Debra Schaffer, Donna Strickland, Karen Eldridge and Robert Eldridge, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Her son, Randy and a grandchild died earlier.
Graveside services will be private. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling the arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com
