Dorothy A. (Fetherolf) Fosbrook, 90, of Walnutport Mobile Home Park, Lehigh Twp., died Monday, October 21, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, as a result of being in an accident. She was the wife of the late Geoffrey Fosbrook. Born in Jacksonville, Lynn Township, Lehigh County, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Annie (Krick) Fetherolf.
Dorothy was employed in the custodial services department of the former Palmerton Hospital. Previously, she worked as a seamstress for various garment mills in the region. She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U. A 1947 graduate of the former Slatington High School, she was an avid homemaker, she enjoyed baking, and completing crossword puzzles.
Survivors: Daughters, Nan C. wife of Charles Xander of Albrightsville, Amy wife of Craig Rybitski of Lehighton. Son, Christopher D. and wife Cindy Henry of Palmerton. 5 grandchildren. 2 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.
Services: Memorial Services: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 519 Hamilton Street, Bowmanstown, PA 18030. Call, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday in the church. Private Interment, Jacob's Union Cemetery, Jacksonville, Lynn Township. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite #250, Dallas, TX 75244.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019