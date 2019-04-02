Dorothy A. "Dottie" Knappenberger, 82, of Walnutport, formerly of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Thomas E. Knappenberger. Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Iva (Green) Steele. Before retiring in 1999, she worked as an RN for St Lukes - Allentown Hospital. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, Allentown. Dottie was an advocate for many things, most notably campaigning legislation for birth certificates for stillborn births and keeping those with Palmerton heritage connected. Some of her passions included: helping people, music, computers, ceramics, cardinals and she was an advocate for many other passions. Survivors, sons Dennis M. and his wife Brenda of New Tripoli, Thomas J. and his wife Corinne of Schnecksville; daughters Susan J. Wheatley and her companion Roy Schanerberger of Walnutport, Kathy A. Carson and her husband Keith of Salisbury Twp., Donna L. Baumann and her husband Chris of Whitehall; her loving brother Edward Steele and his wife Julie of Crossville, TN, 1 half brother, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, her beloved cats Rosie and Cheddar. She was predeceased by 1 half sister, 3 half brothers and a great granddaughter. Services: Private viewing and graveside services. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.Contributions can be made to an organization of your choice. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary