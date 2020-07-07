Dorothy A. Sartori, 89 of Allentown passed away on July 4, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Lino A. Sartori, Sr. who passed in 2006.Dorothy was born in Upper Milford Twp., Lehigh County, PA on January 22, 1931, daughter of the late Warren and Leah (Alderderfer) Bitting.She was of the Lutheran faith.Survivors: Daughter Debra A. Wagstaff of Emmaus and son Lino A. Sartori, Jr. of Allentown, granddaughters Patricia L. Wagstaff (companion Shannon Diehl), Cheryl L. Wagstaff and great-granddaughter Devyn Murray. Predeceased by son-in-law William M. Wagstaff and brother Donald Bitting.Service: Private, funeral arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown.