Dorothy A. Sartori
Dorothy A. Sartori, 89 of Allentown passed away on July 4, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Lino A. Sartori, Sr. who passed in 2006.

Dorothy was born in Upper Milford Twp., Lehigh County, PA on January 22, 1931, daughter of the late Warren and Leah (Alderderfer) Bitting.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

Survivors: Daughter Debra A. Wagstaff of Emmaus and son Lino A. Sartori, Jr. of Allentown, granddaughters Patricia L. Wagstaff (companion Shannon Diehl), Cheryl L. Wagstaff and great-granddaughter Devyn Murray. Predeceased by son-in-law William M. Wagstaff and brother Donald Bitting.

Service: Private, funeral arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown.

www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
