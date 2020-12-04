Dorothy A. White, 92 of Northampton, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Whitehall Manor, Whitehall.
Born February 4, 1928 in Allen Township, she was the daughter of the late Howard D. and Beulah M. (Dreisbach) Laubach.
Dorothy was last employed by the Northampton Area School District where she started as a Cafeteria worker and ended her 16 years as a Custodian retiring in 1990. Prior to that she worked for various garment factories throughout the Lehigh Valley.
She is survived by daughters; Carol A. Wentzell of Catasauqua, and Sandra K. Massimini of Northampton, son; Harry D. White and wife Sharon of Northampton, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be private and at the the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com