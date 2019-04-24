Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Schlegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Schlegel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Ann Schlegel Obituary
Dorothy Ann Schlegel, 75, of Allentown, passed away on April 20, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the loving wife of Colin K. Schlegel. They were married for 54 years. Dorothy worked as a seamstress at JC Sportswear and Hemlock Clothing until retiring. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Benkinney) McDonald. Dorothy was a graduate of Dieruff High School, Allentown. She had been a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Allentown.Survivors: Husband, Sons: Ernest J. Schlegel and his fiancée Tanya N. Boyce and David Schlegel and his wife Priscilla and Daughter: Michelle Stoudt all of Allentown, Grandchildren: Matthew, Zena, Kristen and Aubrey and a Great-Grandchild: Kit.A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Thursday, from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now