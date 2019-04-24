|
Dorothy Ann Schlegel, 75, of Allentown, passed away on April 20, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the loving wife of Colin K. Schlegel. They were married for 54 years. Dorothy worked as a seamstress at JC Sportswear and Hemlock Clothing until retiring. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (Benkinney) McDonald. Dorothy was a graduate of Dieruff High School, Allentown. She had been a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Allentown.Survivors: Husband, Sons: Ernest J. Schlegel and his fiancée Tanya N. Boyce and David Schlegel and his wife Priscilla and Daughter: Michelle Stoudt all of Allentown, Grandchildren: Matthew, Zena, Kristen and Aubrey and a Great-Grandchild: Kit.A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Thursday, from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019