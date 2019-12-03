|
|
Dorothy Anne (Huber) Strohm, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away December 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Maynard "Bob" V. Strohm. Born in Cementon, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Emerich) Huber. Dorothy graduated from Allentown Central Catholic and was an original member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Third Order of the Dominicans, the Legion of Mary and Notre Dame's 55+ Club. Dorothy was at her happiest when her small home and large heart were overflowing with family and friends. In her later years, when she couldn't be there for everyone else, she offered her day up in prayer.
Survivors: Children- Jeffrey Strohm and companion Beverly Ferguson of Bethlehem, Robert Strohm and wife Marialuisa of Bethlehem, Josanne Fries and husband Donald of Berwick, Thomas Strohm and wife Patricia of Bethlehem Twp, Sallyann Laidacker and husband Jeffrey of Lower Nazareth; Grandchildren- Heather Strohm, Jacob Ferguson, Brent Strohm, Courtney Taggart, Stephanie Alicea, Ugo Bolognesi, Donald Fries, Benjamin Fries, Alexandria Fries, Daniel Strohm, Allison Strohm, Chole Birk, Jacob Birk, Seth Laidacker, and Ethan Laidacker; Great Grandchildren- Skylar Taggart, Cameron Taggart, Liam Fries, Scarlett Verga, Theodore Fries, Giovanni Garcia and Natalee Alicea; brother- Richard Huber; sisters- Sr. Josanne Huber, M.S.C. and Maryanne Pohl. She was predeceased by daughter- Loriann Tarsi, grandchildren- Bradley Strohm and Jacqueline Fries, brothers- Joseph and Ernest Huber.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 5th 6-8PM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 6th 10-10:30 with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30AM all in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Dorothy's memory to the Catholic Charities or to the M.S. Society c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019