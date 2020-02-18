|
Dorothy B.(Sutherland) Musselman died Saturday February 15, 2020. Born in Toronto, Ontario Canada and raised on Long Island, New York. Dorothy worked in Washington D.C. and was a WAVE in World War II. She settled in Bethlehem in 1965 and was active in the Bethlehem Garden Club, along with several bridge club groups. Dorothy was a active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem and participated in many church activities. She was preceded in death by her husband Casper Musselman, his son Raymond and her son William Sutherand. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Albert Wild, son Andrew Sutherland, daughter-in-law Gina Oates and her husband Harry, stepson William Mussleman, stepdaughter Linda Beale, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grand children. A Celebration of Life service will be held February 20, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem or the Bethlehem Garden Club in Dorothy's memory.
Published in Morning Call from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020