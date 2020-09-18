Dorothy B. Skraban, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Skraban. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Helen (Kovacsicz) Banko. Dorothy was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1948 and went on to attend Bethlehem Business School. She was employed by the Bethlehem Area School District for most of her life until retiring. Dorothy was a member of St. John's Windish Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Karen S. Poirier and her husband Paul of Port St. Lucie, FL; brother William S. Banko and his wife Louise of Bethlehem and grandsons Jeffrey S. Cohen and his wife Rebecca of Jacksonville, FL and Bryan A. Cohen and his wife Allison of Denver, CO and 2 great granddaughters Charlotte and Madelyn.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. The number of guests in the funeral home at one time will be limited. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.