Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Dorothy Borath Obituary
Dorothy Borath 94, of Allentown, passed away on Friday September 20, 2019. Dorothy was the wife of the late Joseph J. Borath Jr. who passed in 2000. Born in Liverpool, England she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (O'Neill) Mc Culloough. Dorothy was a sewing machine operator for the former Phoenix and Sandra Sewing Mills for 23 years. Surviving is her daughter Carol Ann Bachik of Allentown. Her grandson Chad Trimmer, wife Courtney, and their daughter Leah. Her daughter in law Cathy widow of Joseph J. Borath III who passed in 2016. A memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday September 28, 2019. Calling will be from 10:00-11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019
