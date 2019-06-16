Dorothy C Cann



Dorothy C. "Dot" Cann, 95, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of East Bangor, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth, where she lived since 2002. Dorothy was born in Bangor, PA on April 11, 1924, a daughter of the late John I. and Miriam (Lockard) Correll. She was the wife of the late of Ronald Cann, who passed away in 2004. Dorothy was a 1941 graduate of Bangor High School. Dorothy was an avid bridge player and enjoyed vacationing to Cape May for over 75 years. She was a member of East Bangor United Methodist Church in East Bangor, where she was a Sunday school teacher, a certified lay speaker, a youth choir director, and sang in the church choir for over 40 years. Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Sandra Miller, Diane DePaolo, wife of Frank, and Allison Heinsohn, wife of Craig; two sons, John D. Cann, and Dean Cann, husband of Amy; 8 grandchildren, Christopher Miller, Jennifer Jones, Benjamin Miller, Meredith DePaolo, Allison Horbaly, Zachary, Abbigail, and Joshua Cann; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces, and 2 nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanne Franczak, Barbara Kneebone, and a niece. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 19th in the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, 314 S. First Street, Bangor, PA, with Rev. David Goss officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be held at the East Bangor Cemetery, East Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Bangor United Methodist Church, 136 W. Central Ave., Bangor, PA 18013, or the Moravian Hall Square - Good Samaritan Fund, 175 W. North Street, Nazareth, PA 18064.



