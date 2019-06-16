Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy C. Duffy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy C. Duffy Obituary
Dorothy C. (Wiegartner) Duffy

Dorothy Constance Duffy, 97, of Bethlehem Township, and formerly of Rumson, NJ and Shadow Lake Village in Middletown, NJ passed away May 22, 2019. She was the widow of Francis J. Duffy, who passed in 1973. Born in West New York, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Catherine (Wurmuth) Wiegartner. Dorothy is a graduate of the Ann May School of Nursing at Fitkin Hospital in Neptune, NJ. She worked for many years as a registered nurse at the former Marlboro State Psychiatric Hospital in New Jersey. Until she was unable to attend, Dorothy was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem and a former member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Red Bank, NJ. Surviving is her son, Michael Duffy, and his wife, Allison, of Bethlehem Township, and grandchildren: Kate, James, and Sydney. She was pre-deceased by her siblings: Francis and Charles Weingartner and Margaret Bugni. A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, June 21st at 8 PM at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown. Friends may visit from 6:30–8 PM. Dorothy will be interred with her husband at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, NJ. As Dorothy was an avid reader, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends bring donations of favorite children's books and adult mysteries to be donated to children's and senior's programs. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now