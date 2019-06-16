Dorothy C. (Wiegartner) Duffy



Dorothy Constance Duffy, 97, of Bethlehem Township, and formerly of Rumson, NJ and Shadow Lake Village in Middletown, NJ passed away May 22, 2019. She was the widow of Francis J. Duffy, who passed in 1973. Born in West New York, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Catherine (Wurmuth) Wiegartner. Dorothy is a graduate of the Ann May School of Nursing at Fitkin Hospital in Neptune, NJ. She worked for many years as a registered nurse at the former Marlboro State Psychiatric Hospital in New Jersey. Until she was unable to attend, Dorothy was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem and a former member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Red Bank, NJ. Surviving is her son, Michael Duffy, and his wife, Allison, of Bethlehem Township, and grandchildren: Kate, James, and Sydney. She was pre-deceased by her siblings: Francis and Charles Weingartner and Margaret Bugni. A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, June 21st at 8 PM at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown. Friends may visit from 6:30–8 PM. Dorothy will be interred with her husband at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, NJ. As Dorothy was an avid reader, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends bring donations of favorite children's books and adult mysteries to be donated to children's and senior's programs. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.







