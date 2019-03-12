Dorothy C. Kuhfahl, 93, was called home peacefully on Saturday March 9, 2019, while in the care of the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Warren C. Kuhfahl. Born in Hyattsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Carey Claire and Kate Elizabeth (Garrett) Cheyne. Dorothy was a gradate of Morrestown High School, class of 1944. She went on to further her education at Rider University where she earned her Bachelors of Consumer Science in 1946. Dorothy worked as a Reading Teacher's Aide at Lincoln Elementary School. In her community, she lived sacrificially and generously in response to her deep relationship with her Savior, Jesus! Dorothy was a member of East Hills Moravian Church, and the Moravian Christian Women's Association. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother with a deep love for her family. Dorothy was a strong, resilient woman and loyal friend to all. She enjoyed music and traveling. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Wendy K. Johnstone and her husband Rob of Perkasie, Wanda Kuhfahl Bodine of Bethlehem; sons Wayne C. Kuhfahl and his wife Vita of San Jose, CA, William C. Kuhfahl of Bethlehem; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister in laws "Sis" Cheyne and Catherine Cheyne. She was preceded in death by her son Warren C. "Chuck" Kuhfahl, Jr; brothers Lee Cheyne and Eugene Cheyne. SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at East Hills Moravian Church, 1830 Butztown Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:30 A.M. until time of the service. Dorothy's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Board of World Missions, c/o Moravian Church Center 1021 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary