1/1
Dorothy C. Ridge
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dottie" C. Ridge, 96, of Center Valley, died October 13, 2020. Born in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Norman H. and Isabel (Nagle) Sanders. She married Vincent D. Ridge June 11, 1948 in the Panama Canal Zone.

She was a graduate of William Allen High School. Following graduation from the Sacred Heart School of Nursing, she journeyed to the Panama Canal Zone to serve as a nurse. In the Panama Canal Zone, she was active in the Sweet Adeline's, participating in regional competitions in Florida. She served as a crew member in the annual sailboat regattas. After living in Panama for 36 years, Dottie resigned her nursing positions with the Panama Canal Commission and the Department of Defense and she and her husband relocated to Center Valley.

For at least 30 years, she volunteered for the Lehigh Valley Hospital on 17th Street. Dottie was an avid Phillies fan and a super die-hard Eagles supporter.

Her beautiful smile conveyed her love, kindness, and gentleness to everyone, even in her most difficult times. She lived life to the fullest and provided a great template for us all to follow. Dottie cherished the time spent and the memories made with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. Her children and grandchildren all benefited from her strong belief in the things that really matter: love, family, mischief, laughter, play, compassion, and hope. She was the perfect role model for all to follow.

Surviving are Eileen F., wife of Stephen D. Jones of West Reading, Susan J. Ridge of Center Valley, Nancy J., wife of Jaycee Williams of Mission Viejo, CA, Michael P. Ridge, husband of Carol of Raleigh, NC, and Kevin V. Ridge of Center Valley. Five grandchildren: Stephanie Jones, wife of Mike Pesesky, Valerie, wife of Dwayne Evans, Kimberly, wife of Dexter Jablonski, Garrett Ridge, husband of Caitlyn, and Natalie Williams; she was a Great-Grandmom to 5 great-grandchildren: Haley and Taylor Evans, Elliot and Linden Ridge, and Adley James Jablonski. Aunt Dottie will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Dottie was preceded in passing by her husband, Vince, and her sister, Jean E. Heller, wife of Frederick of Center Valley.

The Ridge family wishes to thank Right at Home and LVHN Hospice, Lehigh Street for the compassionate care she received.

Services: A visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1030AM until the service at 1130AM, all at Norcross Weber Funeral Home 101B North Main Street Coopersburg, PA 18036. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:30 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
11:30 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
101 N Main St.
Coopersburg, PA 18036
610-282-1150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 17, 2020
Sue and family,

Sincerely sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Please know she is in our prayers. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. God bless.
John Scrizzi
Coworker
October 17, 2020
To the Ridge family,

We were so sorry to learn of the loss of your Mom, Grandma, Great
Grandma and our neighbor. The Ridge family has been our neighbor for close to 40 years and we feel fortunate to call them our friends. What an interesting life they had and great stories to tell.
Your right, your Mom did have a beautiful smile and always a twinkle in her eye. We will both miss her.

With sincere sympathy,
Greg and Linda Vorhis
Linda
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved