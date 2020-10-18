Dorothy "Dottie" C. Ridge, 96, of Center Valley, died October 13, 2020. Born in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Norman H. and Isabel (Nagle) Sanders. She married Vincent D. Ridge June 11, 1948 in the Panama Canal Zone.
She was a graduate of William Allen High School. Following graduation from the Sacred Heart School of Nursing, she journeyed to the Panama Canal Zone to serve as a nurse. In the Panama Canal Zone, she was active in the Sweet Adeline's, participating in regional competitions in Florida. She served as a crew member in the annual sailboat regattas. After living in Panama for 36 years, Dottie resigned her nursing positions with the Panama Canal Commission and the Department of Defense and she and her husband relocated to Center Valley.
For at least 30 years, she volunteered for the Lehigh Valley Hospital on 17th Street. Dottie was an avid Phillies fan and a super die-hard Eagles supporter.
Her beautiful smile conveyed her love, kindness, and gentleness to everyone, even in her most difficult times. She lived life to the fullest and provided a great template for us all to follow. Dottie cherished the time spent and the memories made with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. Her children and grandchildren all benefited from her strong belief in the things that really matter: love, family, mischief, laughter, play, compassion, and hope. She was the perfect role model for all to follow.
Surviving are Eileen F., wife of Stephen D. Jones of West Reading, Susan J. Ridge of Center Valley, Nancy J., wife of Jaycee Williams of Mission Viejo, CA, Michael P. Ridge, husband of Carol of Raleigh, NC, and Kevin V. Ridge of Center Valley. Five grandchildren: Stephanie Jones, wife of Mike Pesesky, Valerie, wife of Dwayne Evans, Kimberly, wife of Dexter Jablonski, Garrett Ridge, husband of Caitlyn, and Natalie Williams; she was a Great-Grandmom to 5 great-grandchildren: Haley and Taylor Evans, Elliot and Linden Ridge, and Adley James Jablonski. Aunt Dottie will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Dottie was preceded in passing by her husband, Vince, and her sister, Jean E. Heller, wife of Frederick of Center Valley.
The Ridge family wishes to thank Right at Home and LVHN Hospice, Lehigh Street for the compassionate care she received.
Services: A visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1030AM until the service at 1130AM, all at Norcross Weber Funeral Home 101B North Main Street Coopersburg, PA 18036. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Calvary Cemetery.
