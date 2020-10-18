To the Ridge family,



We were so sorry to learn of the loss of your Mom, Grandma, Great

Grandma and our neighbor. The Ridge family has been our neighbor for close to 40 years and we feel fortunate to call them our friends. What an interesting life they had and great stories to tell.

Your right, your Mom did have a beautiful smile and always a twinkle in her eye. We will both miss her.



With sincere sympathy,

Greg and Linda Vorhis

Linda

Neighbor