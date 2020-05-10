80 years of age and Whitehall resident, passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late John J. Schuster who passed away in 2008. Born in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Medlar) Hoffman. Dorothy was a hairdresser most of her life, working in many capacities in the profession, last working at Milo. She is survived by sons, John (Patricia), Mark, Brian, and William (Bonnie); granddaughter Brianna Schuster; predeceased by siblings. Private services were held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions honoring Dorothy may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette Street, Tamaqua, PA 18252. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall was honored to handle her arrangements.



