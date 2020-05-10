Dorothy C. Schuster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
80 years of age and Whitehall resident, passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late John J. Schuster who passed away in 2008. Born in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Medlar) Hoffman. Dorothy was a hairdresser most of her life, working in many capacities in the profession, last working at Milo. She is survived by sons, John (Patricia), Mark, Brian, and William (Bonnie); granddaughter Brianna Schuster; predeceased by siblings. Private services were held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions honoring Dorothy may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette Street, Tamaqua, PA 18252. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall was honored to handle her arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Schuster family. Your mother is in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
John Scrizzi
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved