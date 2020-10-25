1/1
Dorothy E. Dankel
Dorothy E. Dankel, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Richard C. Dankel. Dorothy enjoyed knitting, baking, cooking and reading.

Surviving with her husband, Richard, are a daughter, Debra A. Getman and husband Charles E. of Sellersville; sons, Richard L. and wife Sherry Norman of Plainville, Mass., and Robert W. and Rachel of Greer, SC; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sisters, Gloria Tarole and Betty Long.

Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lehigh Valley Hospice or Friends of Bethlehem Mounted Police.

Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 24, 2020
My condolences on the loss of your wife.
John Guranich
Coworker
